Where to find Pi Day deals on pizza and pie around Boston for 3.14

The Dish: Maya-Camille Broussard Meet the chef with a passion for pies 07:19

BOSTON - Pi Day isn't just for nerds: There are pizza places and bakeries celebrating the never-ending mathematical constant on March 14, 2024.

What is pi?

Pi equals the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, or approximately 3.14. Pi is infinite, meaning its exact value is incalculable, but in 2015 Rajveer Meena recited 70,000 decimal places while blindfolded over the course of nearly 10 hours.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to officially recognize Pi Day in 2009.

Pi Day deals

Check your favorite restaurant's social media profiles to see if they're doing anything for Pi Day. Below is a roundup of places in the Boston area that are marking the occasion with special offers - click on the links for more information.

7-Eleven: Any large pizza is $3.14 for rewards members

Blaze Pizza: Any 11-inch pizza for $3.14

Burger King: Free Hershey's Sundae Pie with purchase of $3.14 or more for rewards members

California Pizza Kitchen: $3.14 for an original BBQ chicken pizza, pepperoni or traditional cheese for rewards members with minimum dine-in purchase of $25

Museum of Science: Make a donation before midnight on Pi Day and get exclusive "Pi Day socks" and and a full pie delivered with donations over $100

Sal's Pizza: 31.4% of all XL pizzas; cheese slices for $3.14

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Take-out: Buy any deep dish or thin crust pizza and get a second for $3.14. Dine-in: Individual thin crust cheese or pepperoni pizza for $3.14.

The Upper Crust Pizzeria: Get a slice of pizza for $3.14; catering orders above $314 get 20% discount.