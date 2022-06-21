Watch CBS News
Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.

Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday.

Thank you Philip for serving our customers in the Lowell and Tewksbury communities for 27 years! You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement.

Posted by Market Basket on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

"You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.

Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.

