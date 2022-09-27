Watch CBS News
Pharmacist shortage prevents some Cambridge Walgreens customers from getting medications

Some Mass. Walgreens forced to reduce hours due to pharmacist shortage
CAMBRIDGE - A staffing shortage at two Walgreens pharmacies in Cambridge kept some people from getting their medications.

Walgreens said it had to limit the hours of operation at the Massachusetts Avenue and River Road stores for three days in the last week because there aren't enough pharmacists to work.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said in a statement Monday. 

"In communities impacted by staffing shortages, we adjust hours of operation with the goal of creating minimal disruption for customers and patients. In such instances, we will direct customers to other nearby Walgreens locations for prescription needs, care and support." 

