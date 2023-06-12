15-year-old Peyton Miller of Connecticut becomes youngest player to sign with Revolution

FOXBORO -- Peyton Miller is only 15 years old, but he's already got a spot in New England Revolution history. The teenager from Unionville, Conn. is now the youngest player in club history to sign a Major League Soccer contract.

Miller, a defender/midfielder from the Revolution Academy, has signed a four-year contract with the Revs, the club announced Monday. Miller will join the MLS NEXT Pro roster for the rest of the 2023 season, and then ascend to the MLS roster in 2024 as a Homegrown Player.

At 15 years and 216 days old, Miller is the youngest player to sign with the Revs and just the second player in club history to ink a deal before his 16th birthday. The first was Diego Fagundez, who was New England's first Homegrown Player signing in 2015 at 15 years and 274 days old.

If Miller debuts anytime in the first half of next season, he would be the youngest player to appear in MLS for the Revolution, beating out Fagundez, who debuted at 16 years and 173 days in 2011.

"Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level," Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo said. "We are excited to continue working closely with Peyton as he continues his development here in New England."

Miller became the youngest player to make his pro debut with Revolution II earlier this season when he took the pitch for the club's season-opening victory on March 26. He has become a mainstay on the second team's matchday roster, logging 678 minutes across nine starts.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign my first professional contract with the New England Revolution, and I want to thank Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, Clint Peay, Marcelo Santos, BJ Noble, and Rob Becerra for their confidence in me throughout my time here," Miller stated. "Taking this next step in my development is a dream come true and I appreciate my family and all of the coaches for the guidance and support that helped make this possible."

Miller first joined Revolution Academy in 2021. He tallied five goals in nine games with the Under-17 team in the 2022-23 season, and has earned four call-ups to the U.S. Youth National Team since February 2022. Miller also made three appearances -- tallying one goal -- with the Under-16 USYNT.