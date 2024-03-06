Peyton Manning reportedly "pursuing" Bill Belichick to join Omaha Productions

Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

BOSTON -- For years, Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning were worthy rivals on the football field. Now, the retired quarterback wants to join forces with the former Patriots head coach.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Manning "is pursuing Bill Belichick in an effort to sign the longtime New England Patriots head coach with Omaha Productions, Manning's entertainment company."

Belichick, who will turn 72 years old in April, left the Patriots in what was deemed a "mutual parting of ways" at the end of last season. Belichick tried to get another head coaching job in the NFL, but after the Falcons (the lone team to formally interview him) went with Raheem Morris, he was left to explore other options.

And while Belichick's grumbly press conferences never belied the charisma necessary for television work, Belichick has shown an ability to shine on-camera in spurts throughout his coaching career. Those moments would seemingly be the inspiration for Manning to embark on this pursuit.

Omaha Productions' most well-known product would be the Manningcast, the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2 featuring Peyton and Eli Manning providing commentary and interviewing guests in a part-game broadcast, part-talk show format. Marchand reported that Belichick has "many options" available to him, though Omaha Productions may have an ace in the hole: Nick Saban.

The legendary college coach and close Belichick confidante signed with ESPN after retiring as Alabama's head coach earlier this year, leading many to believe Belichick may make a suitable match in some way for content with Saban.

"If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban 'Manningcast' is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans," Marchand wrote.

Whether it's with Manning/ESPN or another outlet, it does appear Belichick is headed toward a TV job. Marchand reported that Belichick has met with executives from NBC and CBS. However, "Belichick has made it known he is uninterested in being part of a weekly Sunday studio show. ... Belichick has made it clear he only wishes to talk about aspects of football that interest him."

All reports have indicated that Belichick still wants to coach in the NFL, as he pursues Don Shula's all-time win record. Yet with those doors closing this offseason, he could use a brief stint in the media to bide his team and remain relevant in the NFL before landing his next job, much like Sean Payton did with Fox in 2022 in between his job with the Saints and Broncos.

With the calendar just hitting March, there's obviously some time for Belichick to sort out what he wants to do. But this report indicates that there's plenty of interest in the media world if he opts to go that route.