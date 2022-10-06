Watch CBS News
Petting a dog is good for your brain, research shows

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - They're not just man's best friend. They can also be man's best therapist. 

Researchers in Switzerland measured the brain activity of 19 healthy adults alone, then in the presence of a dog, then sitting next to the dog, and finally while petting the dog. 

They found activity in the area of the brain involved in social and emotional cognitive processing increased substantially as they progressed through the different stages. 

They said this helps explain why pets, such as dogs, can provide therapeutic benefits for some people with chronic health conditions and can help reduce stress in their owners.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:53 PM

