Wrentham vigil to honor Pete Reed, Marine veteran killed while providing aid in Ukraine

WRENTHAM – Friends, family and members of the community are set to gather Wednesday to pay tribute to 33-year-old Pete Reed, a United States Marine veteran who was killed earlier this month in Ukraine.

Reed was killed while aiding civilians in a battle zone in Ukraine, his family said. Two medical aid groups said Reed's evacuation vehicle was hit with a reported missile on February 2.

A vigil is scheduled to take place from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday on Wrentham Town Common.

"He was just the best person. Everyone thought he was their best friend because he was so attentive, so listening, so present with anybody," Reed's wife, Alex Potter said. "A lot of people would say 'Why did he go over there, put himself in harm's way?' But it was that care he had for people, it really weighed on him if anyone was suffering."

Pete Reed. Family Photo

Reed was a decorated Marine Corp veteran who spend a decade rendering aid in war zones.

The founder of Global Outreach Doctors USA told CBS News that Reed was serving as the organization's country director for Ukraine.

"He's a patriot, but he's also just a human being. It's very clear that was willing to give everything," Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

McGrath called it an honor for Wrentham to host a memorial service for Reed.

"I think it means everything. Whether it's Pete, or anyone else who's served their country, especially in the way he did, not only as a marine who served in combat but also to flip that switch, and become a humanitarian."