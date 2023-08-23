Pete Carroll goes deep with Richard Sherman over infamous Malcolm Butler interception

BOSTON -- Here in New England, the Malcolm Butler interception will always be remembered as perhaps the greatest play in Super Bowl history. Images of the goal-line pick to win Super Bowl XLIX hang in establishments from Bangor to Cranston, and the legend of Malcolm Butler will live on in Patriots lore forever.

In Seattle, the play is probably remembered a bit differently.

Sitting with a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls, the Seahawks could have simply handed the ball to the nearly unstoppable Marshawn Lynch, who would have had three chances to fall forward into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Instead -- in case you'd like a reminder -- this happened:

February 1, 2015: Malcom Butler’s interception at the goal line seals a 28-24 Patriots win over the Seahawks at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale. pic.twitter.com/UWQGE7ppBr — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) February 1, 2023

(It's still kind of incredible.)

That moment has largely been credited with destroying a potential dynasty in Seattle, and the decisions by head coach Pete Carroll and then-offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell led to quite a bit of turmoil and sour feelings from the players. That matter has never really been fully resolved, but a major step toward healing came when Pete Carroll joined Richard Sherman on his podcast this week. Obviously, the decision played a prominent role in the discussion.

The conversation was pretty fascinating to watch.

"You guys were so mad at me and so pissed," Carroll said to Sherman.

"We were hurt," Sherman clarified. "We were hurt."

Carroll faced some accusations from players -- stated publicly or otherwise -- that the play-call was an attempt to get Russell Wilson the Super Bowl MVP award over Lynch. Carroll seemed to acknowledge that sentiment but denied such a thought process was at play.

"That play just happened. It wasn't like by design, it wasn't -- there was no agenda," Carroll said. "That play just happened."

For what feels like the 50th time, Carroll explained that he believed the Seahawks would have to run at least one pass play near the goal line. The reason, according to Carroll, was "to get all four plays."

"Because I'm always in, make sure that we have a chance to get all four shots," he said.

That ... doesn't really make sense. No team ever wants to leave time on the clock for Tom Brady to mount a comeback, but the ball was snapped with 26 seconds left on the clock. Even the great Tom Brady would have trouble leading that game-winning drive, as evidenced by Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Carroll also seems to be misremembering parts of the moment.

"I think what happened is Bill [Belichick] is late. He sends in the goal line team, and we had already sent in 11," Carroll said. "That went through the play callers. That's what led them to throw on that down. It had nothing to do with anything else."

That feels like an odd description of events, considering the Patriots' defensive coaches had ample time to send in Malcolm Butler to replace a linebacker after seeing the Seahawks send a third receiver into the huddle. Carroll can be forgiven, though, if he's never watched the NFL Films "Malcolm, go!" moment that has become legendary in New England.

Ultimately, though, Carroll doesn't blame scheme or decision-making. He looks at it as a once-in-lifetime play.

"I was rock solid on the philosophy of it. It just was the worst play that ever could've happened," he said. "And the guy makes a play of a lifetime -- a play of a career for everybody's career."

Carroll acknowledged that things got "so dark, so instantly" for the Seahawks, who never could quite recapture that Legion of Boom magic that had the team looking like a dynasty ... right up until that fateful play.

Sherman, for his part, allowed Carroll to speak without interrupting him much. But it's clear from hearing both men discuss this painful play that it won't ever feel quite right to have let an entire Super Bowl slip away with one ignominious decision and one spectacular individual effort from Malcolm Butler.