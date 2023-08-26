Person with gun reported after crash involving motorcycle in Dorchester
DORCHESTER - Police are investigating after a report of a person with a gun following a crash in Dorchester Saturday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Quincy and Dunkeld streets. Police said there was a car crash involving a motorcycle and a person drew a gun.
The car fled the scene along with the motorcyclist, who fled on foot.
No arrests have been made.
