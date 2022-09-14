Package explodes at Northeastern University, staff member injured

BOSTON – The FBI is investigating after a Northeastern University staff member was injured when a package exploded Tuesday night.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern's Boston campus. It detonated when the staff member opened it shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries to his hands and was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Police and the bomb squad investigate a reported explosion at Northeastern University CBS Boston

The building on Leon Street was evacuated. Evening classes in nearby buildings were canceled.

A search by police revealed a second similar package. It was "rendered safe" by the bomb squad.

Boston Police are working with the Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate the explosion. "We advise any folks out there that might see something to say something, and let us know and dial 911," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The FBI in Boston is offering its full support in the investigation. "We are fully integrated with our partners and remain committed to resolving the incident safely," said Jason Cromartie, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

The building was deemed safe Tuesday night. "It's very important to note that our campus is secure, and we will maintain a secure campus," Northeastern University Chief of Police Michael Davis said.

MIT Police urged people on the Cambridge campus to to be alert and report any suspicious packages after the incident at Northeastern.