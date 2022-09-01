People with type A blood at slightly higher risk of having a stroke, researchers say

BOSTON - Could your blood type put you at a higher risk of stroke at an early age?

The number of people experiencing a stroke at an early age is rising but it is unclear why. In an attempt to answer this question, researchers at the University of Maryland looked at 48 prior studies and found that people with blood type A were at a 16-percent higher risk of having a stroke before the age of 60, and people with blood type O had a 12-percent lower risk than people with other blood types.

Keep in mind, the increased risk associated with type A blood was small, so people with this blood type should not worry about having an early stroke. But scientists want to investigate further to see why there appears to be an association.