'People need help,' Massachusetts towns collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors

TOWNSEND – Heidi Howland is in Fort Myers, which took a direct hit during Hurricane Ian. Now she's counting on her friends in Massachusetts to help provide resources for families in need.

Howland is turning her Winkler House Bar in Fort Myers into a collection site.

"I have some friends in Boston. I have one who's ready to rent a truck and drive it down. We are hoping for some new socks, new underwear," she said.

Help is also on the way from Townsend. Since Tuesday morning, the Townsend Fire Department has been receiving all types of donations that are set to be shipped in the coming weeks.

Fire Chief Gary Shepherd said 100% of the donations will go directly to people in the Port Charlotte area.

Andrew Shepherd owns Bayberry Hill Water Company. He will be part of this shipment to Florida as well.

"People need help. Whatever we can do up here to help them, whether it's bringing goods down, it means a lot," Andrew Shepherd said.

Gary Shepherd said it's important for everyone to give whatever they can afford to do. He hopes to have two trailers of goods head down to Florida, which is why he's hoping surrounding towns will chip in.

"We're set up for 40,000 pounds. We know we're already 50% of the way there. We are one cog in the wheel is trying to do our part and I think we have an obligation to help those in need," Chief Shepherd said.

For Howland, the help could not come soon enough because the need is so great.

"We have so many people in the community pulling together and we just have to give back," she said.

WBZ-TV and CBS are also working with the American Red Cross to help support efforts to help people in Florida. Click here for more information.