Watch CBS News
Local News

Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools evacuated, student hospitalized due to 'strange odor'

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

One student hospitalized after Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools evacuated over strange odo
One student hospitalized after Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools evacuated over strange odo 00:52

WEST NEWBURY — One student has been hospitalized after a strange odor was reported at Pentucket Regional Middle School  Monday morning.

Students reported smelling an odd smell around 10 a.m.

The middle school and Pentucket Regional High School were both evacuated as a precaution. 

The cause of the odor is unknown at this time, but the West Newbury Fire Department and a hazmat team from the State Fire Marshal are currently assessing the scene. 

pentucket-copy.jpg
Pentucket middle and high schools were evacuated Monday, May 1, after students reported a strange odor at the middle school. West Newbury Fire Department

One student was taken to a local hospital and numerous others are being checked out on scene by EMS. 

skyeye-west-newbury.jpg
Students at Pentucket Regional Middle School are being evaluated by EMS crews after reporting a strange odor coming from inside the school.  WBZ-TV

No smoke or carbon monoxide alarms went off inside the school, police said. 

In order for crews to conduct their investigation, school has been dismissed for the day.

No further information is currently available.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 1, 2023 / 10:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.