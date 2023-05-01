Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools evacuated, student hospitalized due to 'strange odor'

One student hospitalized after Pentucket Regional Middle and High Schools evacuated over strange odo

WEST NEWBURY — One student has been hospitalized after a strange odor was reported at Pentucket Regional Middle School Monday morning.

Students reported smelling an odd smell around 10 a.m.

The middle school and Pentucket Regional High School were both evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the odor is unknown at this time, but the West Newbury Fire Department and a hazmat team from the State Fire Marshal are currently assessing the scene.

One student was taken to a local hospital and numerous others are being checked out on scene by EMS.

Students at Pentucket Regional Middle School are being evaluated by EMS crews after reporting a strange odor coming from inside the school. WBZ-TV

No smoke or carbon monoxide alarms went off inside the school, police said.

In order for crews to conduct their investigation, school has been dismissed for the day.

No further information is currently available.