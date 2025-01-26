Robotics team praised for stopping fire from spreading at Massachusetts high school

Massachusetts robotics team helps knock down fire and more top stories

WEST NEWBURY – Classes are canceled Monday and Tuesday at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School following a weekend fire, but members of the Massachusetts school's robotics team are being praised for preventing it from spreading.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and principal Brenda Erhardt said the fire started around 3 p.m. Saturday on the auditorium stage and that smoke damaged the auditorium and cafeteria.

Pentucket Regional Middle-High School fire

According to school officials, it appears flames started in a trash barrel that was being used to get rid of sawdust. Firefighters believe the sawdust from work being done on the stage, may have smoldered for awhile before igniting.

According to officials, the "swift and coordinated" response by the Pentucket robotics team prevented the fire from spreading. Team members were working nearby when they smelled smoke.

Students and faculty members found the fire and knocked it down with extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

"We are incredibly grateful to our robotics team and their mentors for their quick thinking and bravery," Erhardt said. "Their dedication to safety and preparedness truly paid off in a critical moment."

Classes canceled due to fire damage

No one was hurt in the fire.

Cleanup crews and remediation specialists started working Saturday night and were back at the school on Sunday to remove smoke odor and residue.

Inspections will be required before classes can resume.

"We deeply appreciate the professionalism and dedication of our local first responders and their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe," Bartholomew said.