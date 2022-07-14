Cowboys come to the rescue, wrangling loose bull in Pelham, New Hampshire
PELHAM, N.H. – Cowboys were called in to catch a bull that was on the run for days near the Massachusetts - New Hampshire border.
Police dashboard video captured the chase that brought traffic to a stop on Wednesday.
Pelham Police said the bull escaped from Smith farm in Dracut, and had been on the run for three days.
Several officers directed traffic while cowboys with lassos wrangled the bull.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.