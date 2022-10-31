Man arrested, charged in Peeping Tom incidents in Brighton

BOSTON - A man accused of peeping into homes in Brighton is under arrest and is expected in court Monday.

Boston Police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads near Boston College around 10:20 p.m. Saturday for a suspicious person. They found a man who matched the description and later identified him as 33-year-old Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez of Brighton. Police said he also goes by the name Pascual Oqueli.

He was arrested on a prior warrant for a breaking and entering incident on Egremont Road.

Police said he'll also be charged with "Criminal Harassment, Disorderly Conduct/ (Peeping Tom), and Trespassing" for several recent incidents on Braemore Road.

Pascual-Hernadez will be arraigned in Brighton District Court Monday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.