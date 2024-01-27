Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Sumner Tunnel entrance in East Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston Saturday night.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at Addison Street and McClellan Highway.

Police received a call about a motor vehicle accident, and while they were on the way a pedestrian was struck. The person was found with life threatening injuries, and died on scene.

There is no more information available.

Boston Police are investigating.