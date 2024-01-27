Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Sumner Tunnel entrance in East Boston

By Riley Rourke

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle near the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston Saturday night.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at Addison Street and McClellan Highway.

Police received a call about a motor vehicle accident, and while they were on the way a pedestrian was struck. The person was found with life threatening injuries, and died on scene. 

There is no more information available.

Boston Police are investigating.

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on January 27, 2024 / 8:03 PM EST

