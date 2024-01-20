Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Revere

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

REVERE - A woman was hit and killed by a car in Revere on Friday afternoon.

It happened at around noon on Oak Island Street, about a block from Revere Beach Boulevard. Police said the woman was hit by a Toyota Highlander while crossing the street. They haven't released her name but said she was a 59-year-old woman was Danvers.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, remained on the scene and police said she was cooperative. She was taken to the hospital for potential shock.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:25 AM EST

