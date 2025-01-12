Driver hits and kills pedestrian before crashing into South Boston restaurant

Car hits and kills pedestrian before crashing into South Boston restaurant

SOUTH BOSTON - A pedestrian was killed and two people are seriously injured after a car struck the pedestrian and then crashed into a restaurant in South Boston Sunday morning.

Car crashed into restaurant

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. near 600 Dorchester Ave. Police said the car struck a pedestrian, then crashed into the Small Victories bar and restaurant, where it came to a stop. The pedestrian died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

"It was like something you would see on television, sitting at home, watching it," said Randall Burgess, who witnessed the crash. "It was just like Fourth of July fireworks because it hit straight into that building. When it hit the person and then hit the wall, I thought it was going straight through."

Driver and passenger in critical condition

The driver and passenger in the car were taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition. Their names have also not been released.

Residents who spoke to WBZ-TV described Small Victories as a popular spot in the neighborhood.

"This is usually a really busy intersection, so first of all, it's weird to see it so desolate," said Abby, who lives in South Boston. "I'm also just very sad for Small Victories and the person who died."

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges in connection with the crash. The crash remains under investigation by Boston Police.

No other information was immediately available.