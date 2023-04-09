Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on Route 202 in Athol

ATHOL - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car late Saturday night in Athol.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. The Northwestern District Attorney's Office said the 29-year-old man was hit on Route 202 in the vicinity of 150 Daniel Shays Highway.

The victim was taken to Athol Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The 20-year-old driver and his passenger remained on the scene. No word on if he will face any charges.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 5:12 PM

