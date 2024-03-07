Watch CBS News
Local News

Stacks of lottery scratch tickets stolen during break-ins at 2 Massachusetts stores

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Thieves grab scratch tickets after smashing into two Massachusetts stores
Thieves grab scratch tickets after smashing into two Massachusetts stores 00:34

WAKEFIELD – Police are working to determine if smash-and-grabs targeting lottery tickets at two Massachusetts convenience stores are connected.

Surveillance video showed three people smashing through the front of Salem Variety Store in Wakefield early Wednesday morning.

The suspects grabbed handfuls of scratch tickets that were hanging behind the cash register.

tease-3-lottery.jpg
Masked men steal lottery tickets from a Wakefield store. Wakefield Police

Store owners said the stolen tickets are essentially worthless because they have already been deactivated.

About an hour after that break-in, three masked men broke into A-One Market in Peabody.

The suspects stole stacks of the lottery's new $50 scratch tickets and took off.

There have been no arrests.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 10:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.