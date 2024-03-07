Stacks of lottery scratch tickets stolen during break-ins at 2 Massachusetts stores

Thieves grab scratch tickets after smashing into two Massachusetts stores

WAKEFIELD – Police are working to determine if smash-and-grabs targeting lottery tickets at two Massachusetts convenience stores are connected.

Surveillance video showed three people smashing through the front of Salem Variety Store in Wakefield early Wednesday morning.

The suspects grabbed handfuls of scratch tickets that were hanging behind the cash register.

Masked men steal lottery tickets from a Wakefield store. Wakefield Police

Store owners said the stolen tickets are essentially worthless because they have already been deactivated.

About an hour after that break-in, three masked men broke into A-One Market in Peabody.

The suspects stole stacks of the lottery's new $50 scratch tickets and took off.

There have been no arrests.