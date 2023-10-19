Peabody school bus cameras catch 850 vehicles passing illegally in just 5 weeks

PEABODY - As school buses rolled out for the start of a new school year in Peabody this fall, cameras on several buses caught hundreds of vehicles illegally passing them.

Ten of the buses are equipped with "stop arm" cameras and license plate readers as part of a pilot program conducted by the district and bus patrol. In total, those cameras found more than 850 vehicles illegally passing the school buses that were stopped to either pick up or drop off children. All of this took place in just over five weeks.

The findings were shared Thursday outside Higgins Middle School in the midst of National School Bus Safety Week. The cameras indicated an average of more than three violations per bus, per day.

"There were a couple of very close calls that could have easily turned tragic," said Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt.

Local officials hope the survey could lead to legislation that creates enforcement measures in Massachusetts.

"It's sad that we've gotten to the point where a motorist can't stop for 30 seconds to let a kid cross the street," said Maria Scheri, co-chair of the School Safety Task Force.

"If this happens in Peabody, then it's happening in every community across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," said Rep. Tom Walsh (D-12th Essex).

Legislation is currently before the Transportation Committee that would fine vehicle owners for a violation caught on camera.