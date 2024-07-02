3 men rushed to hospital after RV bursts into flames in Peabody

PEABODY - Three men were rushed to the hospital after an RV burst into flames in Peabody.

Two men were medflighted to a nearby hospital, and another was taken in an ambulance after being burned in the fire. There is no update on their condition.

Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling said that the victims are family members who were working on the RV when it caught fire. Video from a Ring camera showed the explosion and a man running out of the RV on fire before rolling on the ground.

Neighbors said they rushed out of their houses to help victims.

"It was like a shock in my body, kind of adrenaline. Just another level of adrenaline that I had never really felt before. I didn't freak out on the outside, I was more freaking out on the inside," a neighbor said.

The fire also melted the siding on a nearby house.

"They prevented it from spreading to two adjoining houses. You can see the one house here with the melted siding. And we also had one across on this side of the street. They did a great job. Great stop to prevent it from spreading inside to the houses," Chief Dowling said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.