Pedestrian struck by car in Peabody, suffering life-threatening injuries

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Pedestrian struck by car in Peabody, suffering life-threatening injuries
PEABODY -- A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Summit Street in Peabody on Sunday evening.

The collision happened at around 8 p.m. near Christine Drive.

The Essex County District Attorney's office told WBZ-TV that the woman was taken to Salem Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Peabody and State Police are still investigating the crash.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 10:44 PM

