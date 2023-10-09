Pedestrian struck by car in Peabody, suffering life-threatening injuries
PEABODY -- A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Summit Street in Peabody on Sunday evening.
The collision happened at around 8 p.m. near Christine Drive.
The Essex County District Attorney's office told WBZ-TV that the woman was taken to Salem Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Peabody and State Police are still investigating the crash.
