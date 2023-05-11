Watch CBS News
Peabody teen completes Langham Pond Eagle Scout project after supplies stolen

By Juli McDonald

/ CBS Boston

PEABODY - Sitting, soaking in the serenity by Langham Pond in Peabody, it's hard to believe what hid this gem just weeks ago.

"It was very overgrown, completely trashed. People were dumping stuff here all along this area; leaves and trash," recalled Michael Pelletier.

The 17-year-old Pelletier spent months planning a total trail restoration for his Eagle Scout project. He staged his supplies and was ready to go.

"We spent about ten hours the day before prepping everything, to come down the next morning and there's $800 worth of material gone. It was kind of a gut punch," said Michael's father, Rob Pelletier.

Michael Pelletier
Michael Pelletier at Langham Pond in Peabody CBS Boston

 "You can either sit there and sulk about it and get all down, or you can still push through and make it happen," Michael said.

And so, he did. The Essex Tech senior pivoted, repurposed the supplies he still had, and put a new plan into action.

"Really proud of the fact that he took lemons and made lemonade. He took control and just dealt with it," his grandfather Bob Pelletier said, who with the scout master paid to replace some of the essentials.

And once Peabody neighbors caught wind of Michael's vision, this community project took on even greater meaning.

"It was amazing to see that, see these people willing to help. We had more people come down as well after the fact and help clear out even more. People we might not have known before or neighbors who didn't even know about the place," Michael said.

The team took away 1000 pounds of trash and debris. Now the city has regained a safe, scenic spot, and Michael - a lesson for life.

"It's really just having a good head on your shoulders, a clear mind," he said.  

