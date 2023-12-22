Peabody man creates massive display with more than 100 inflatable Christmas decorations

PEABODY - A man in Peabody draws dozens of visitors every year with his massive display of Christmas inflatables at his family's home.

Noah Roan, 21, said this all began when he received his first Christmas inflatable when he was 3 years old. His collection has since grown to more than 100. His display includes holiday favorites like the Grinch, Santa Claus and Rudolph and others like Snoopy, Spongebob and various Disney characters.

A home in Peabody has more than 100 of the inflatable directions on display for Christmas. CBS Boston

Many people drive up to check out the display, with some families making it an annual tradition.

"Once I started working and could buy them myself, I started adding a lot more," said Roan. "My parents would get me one every year and family members would but once I started working, that's when it kind of exploded and it turned into this."

The display will remain up on Glen Drive through Christmas but will start coming down on Dec. 26.