2-year-old dies in Peabody after alleged drug exposure in mother's car

PEABODY - A mother is facing charges after her 2-year-old daughter was allegedly exposed to illegal drugs in her car and died. Lily Iorio died at a Peabody hospital on January 18, authorities said.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker's office said the exposure happened in mother Vanessa Jeising's car, where the two lived. The 28-year-old told a friend that her daughter appeared to be unresponsive, according to prosecutors.

The friend told Jeising to get her daughter to the hospital. The friend then called Peabody police, who escorted the mother and and daughter to the emergency room, but the girl could not be saved.

A police search of the car afterward uncovered the evidence of illegal drugs, prosecutors said.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Friday. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf for felony charges of permitting substantial injuries to a child and reckless endangerment of a child.

Jeising is due back in court for dangerousness hearing on February 3.