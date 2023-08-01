Scott Kline, Peabody chiropractor accused of secretly videotaping patients, faces new charges

PEABODY - A Peabody chiropractor who is accused of secretly recording patients is facing new charges.

Scott Kline, 44, of Middleton, is now charged with possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say he put a camera in the bathroom of a home and secretly recorded a minor he knew while she was taking a shower.

Police arrested Kline two weeks ago, saying he hid a spy camera in the bathroom of his practice.

Investigators received the original tip from a patient using the bathroom who spotted a black plastic coat hook hanging on the wall next to the toilet tank which looked out of place. When he looked closer, police say he saw a blue light on what looked like a "hidden spy camera," complete with a front lens, USB port, power switch and an SD memory card.

While executing a search warrant, police say they did not find a camera in the bathroom, but they did find SD cards, hard drives, and evidence showing that a camera had been there.

Police say patients or anyone else who believes they may be a victim in this case or who has any information should call Peabody Police at 978-538-6300 or 978-531-1212. They can also contact the Middlesex District Attorney's Office at 781-897-6725.