"Too much bitterness": After Pelosi attack, Sen. Markey says political tension needs to be reduced

BOSTON - Federal prosecutors have filed charges against the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Police say David DePape broke into the San Francisco home looking for the house speaker, then attacked her husband Paul with a hammer.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey calls the attack part of a bigger issue.

"There is too much acrimony, too much bitterness in the politics of 2022," Markey said. "We have to downscale that tension, and with it the violence that is in our political system right now."

FBI paperwork shows DePape was carrying a bag with tape and zip ties and that he told police he wanted to break Nancy Pelosi's kneecaps. Speaker Pelosi says her husband's condition is improving.

"I pray for a full recovery for Paul Pelosi, but all of us, Democrats and Republicans, we have to do everything we can to reduce the political temperature in our country," Markey said.

U.S. Capitol Police say in 2017, there were 3,939 threats against members of congress. In 2021, there 9,625 threats.