Rightful winner of allegedly stolen $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket collects his prize

DORCHESTER - A Lakeville man was officially given a $3 million check from the Massachusetts Lottery Friday, several months after his winning Mega Millions ticket was allegedly stolen by a store clerk who tried to cash it herself.

"I've got to say, I'm pretty excited today because it's real today with the check in hand," Paul Little told reporters at Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester.

Paul Little with his winning Mega Millions check on June 30, 2023. Massachusetts State Lottery

Little accidentally left the quick pick ticket behind at the Lakeville liquor store where he bought it. Prosecutors said the store clerk, Carly Nunes, went to Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters on January 19 to collect the money from the ticket. Lottery officials became suspicious because the winning ticket was torn and burned. Surveillance video in the lottery office also allegedly captured Nunes and another person arguing over money.

Nunes later admitted that she did not buy the ticket. She has since pleaded not guilty to charges that she planned to cash in the forgotten winnings herself.

"It really gave me a greater appreciation for what the Mass Lottery does as far as making sure the rightful people get the award," said Little. "I can't say enough for all the people who helped me get to this point."

Surveillance video from the liquor store confirmed the ticket was purchased by Little. The Lottery found him by posting fliers in the Lakeville area. He then went back to the store and the owners confirmed he was the one who bought the ticket.

"That's the amazing part of it. A lot of things had to happen for me to be standing here today," Little said.

Little said he plans to keep working at his job as a diesel mechanic, but is going to pay the mortgage on his home and get it fixed up. He also plans to donate some of the money to charity.