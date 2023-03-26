15-year-old dies in crash at New Hampshire's Pats Peak Ski Area

HENNIKER, N.H. – A 15-year-old died Saturday during a skiing crash on Pats Peak in New Hampshire.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the Dusker ski trail.

Pats Peak SKi Patrol arrived a short time later and took the boy to the base area. Henniker Rescue Squad transported the critically injured teenager to Concord Hospital.

Pats Peak confirmed to WBZ-TV in a statement that the boy did not survive.

"Our sympathies go out to his family at during this difficult time. The staff of Pats Peak is saddened by the incident last night and the investigation is ongoing." Pats Peak general manager Kris Blomback said.

No other skiers were involved in the crash.