Watch CBS News
Local News

Patriots Chris Board, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. visit Worcester's Chandler Elementary School

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - Chandler Elementary School in Worcester is joining the Patriots family.

09122023-chandlerelem-patriots-09.jpg
Tyrone Wheatley Jr. greets students at Chandler Elementary School in Worcester. Laraine Weschler/Worcester Public Schools

The school has been selected by the Patriots Foundation for its Adopt a School Program. On Tuesday, students greeted Patriots players Chris Board and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., cheerleaders Alexa Pillsbury and Taylor Yeley, public address announcer Mike Riley, and mascot Pat Patriot in the school's gym.

09122023-chandlerelem-patriots-04.jpg
Students at Chandler Elementary greeted Patriots players and cheerleaders with pom-poms and homemade signs. Laraine Weschler/Worcester Public Schools

Met by red-and-blue pom-poms and signs made by students, the players and cheerleaders talked about their own school experiences and answered questions from students.

The Adopt a School program will fund projects in health, wellness and technology at the school.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.