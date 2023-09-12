Patriots Chris Board, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. visit Worcester's Chandler Elementary School
WORCESTER - Chandler Elementary School in Worcester is joining the Patriots family.
The school has been selected by the Patriots Foundation for its Adopt a School Program. On Tuesday, students greeted Patriots players Chris Board and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., cheerleaders Alexa Pillsbury and Taylor Yeley, public address announcer Mike Riley, and mascot Pat Patriot in the school's gym.
Met by red-and-blue pom-poms and signs made by students, the players and cheerleaders talked about their own school experiences and answered questions from students.
The Adopt a School program will fund projects in health, wellness and technology at the school.
