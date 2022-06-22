Patriots announce return of red throwback jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets for 2022 season

BOSTON -- The throwbacks are back in New England. The Patriots will wear their famous red jersey/white pants combo as their throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season.

And Pat Patriot will be along for the ride too.

That's right. The white Pat Patriot helmets are also returning to New England's repertoire in 2022, as the team announced on Wednesday. The Patriots made the big announcement with the help of several players in a Back To The Future-themed video on their social media accounts:

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

It has been 10 years since the Patriots donned their red and white look, which went away after 2012 when the NFL instituted a new helmet rule. New England fans have been begging for the look to return since, and finally got their wish on Wednesday.

The Patriots went red sporadically between 1994-2012, and went 9-3 in those games. When the Patriots will sport the look in 2022 remains TBD.