Patriots will play Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m.

BOSTON -- As of Monday morning, the Patriots didn't know when, exactly, they'll be kicking off in their season finale in Buffalo against the Bills. By the end of the afternoon, they did.

The Bills and Patriots broke the news Monday that Sunday's season finale in Buffalo will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air locally on WBZ-TV.

🚨 Patriots schedule update 🚨#NEvsBUF will be played on Sunday 1/8 at 1:00 PM on @NFLonCBS. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2023

With a freeform scheduling setup for Week 18, the NFL had two slots on Saturday for games deemed worthy of the national audience.

On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Raiders in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. ET. After that, the Titans and Jaguars will play an AFC South championship at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games will air on ESPN.

After that, 14 games will be played on Sunday, though start times were not initially announced. The Patriots-Bills game had an outside shot of being the Sunday night game, though the night game will be Detroit-Green Bay. For the Patriots, with a chance to win and get in to the playoffs, they'll be kicking off in the early window on Sunday.