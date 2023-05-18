Patriots waive Yodny Cajuste, closing the book on disappointing 2019 draft class

Breaking down the Patriots' schedule in 2023 with Michael Hurley

BOSTON -- The Patriots made 10 draft picks in 2019. Zero remain on the roster.

The team removed the final player left from that draft class on Thursday, waiving offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

The move clears $2.743M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2023

The offseason acquisitions of Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, as well as the re-signing of Conor McDermott created something of a logjam at the position, thus leading to the Cajuste move.

The 27-year-old Cajuste played in 17 games over the past two seasons, making five starts -- three in 2022 and two in 2021. He missed his first two seasons due to injury.

The waiving of Cajuste closes the book on a forgettable draft class for the Patriots in 2019. That year, the team selected N'Keal Harry in the first round, Joejuan Williams in the second round, and three players -- Chase Winovich, Damien Harris, and Cajuste -- in the third round.

In the later rounds, the team selected offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, defensive lineman Byron Cowart, punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Ken Webster. None of the 10 selections are part of the 2023 roster. The Patriots' top three picks from 2018 -- Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, Duke Dawson -- are also not on the team.

Of that 2019 group, Harris was the most successful, though the team opted to let him leave in free agency this winter. Cowart started 14 games on defense in 2020, Winovich had 11 total sacks in his first two seasons, and Bailey was an All-Pro punter in 2020.

Outside of that, though, the Patriots certainly didn't get tremendous value out of the players they drafted four years ago.