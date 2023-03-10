Patriots receive two compensatory picks for 2023 NFL Draft

BOSTON -- The Patriots have received two more draft picks for their collection, as the NFL announced this year's list of compensatory picks on Thursday afternoon.

New England received a fourth-round pick (No. 135 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall) to bring their 2023 NFL Draft bounty to 10 total selections.

The comp picks are awarded to teams based on players who departed via free agency without being offset by significant signings. In this year's case, the Patriots received a the fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson signing with the L.A. Chargers, and the sixth-round pick for Ted Karras leaving for the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason.

Here are the 10 draft picks that New England will have when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 46

Round 3, Pick 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, Pick 107 (from L.A.Rams)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 4, Pick 135 (comp pick)

Round 6, Pick 184 (from Carolina)

Round 6, Pick 187 (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 6, Pick 210 (comp pick)

The 2023 NFL Draft will be take place from April 27 through April 29 in Kansas City.