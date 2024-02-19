Patriots moving on from veteran left tackle Trent Brown

BOSTON -- Trent Brown's second -- and likely final -- stint with the Patriots is coming to an end.

The veteran tackle's contract was set to void on Monday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Patriots won't be offering Brown an extension.

#Patriots OT Trent Brown’s contract will void today without an extension from the team, setting him up to be a free agent March 13, per source.



Team will carry a $2 million dead cap into 2024 from his previous contract. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2024

The 30-year-old Brown rejoined the Patriots in a trade with the Raiders in March of 2021. Previously, Brown spent the 2018 season with the Patriots (also joining the team via trade), helping the team win a Super Bowl. Brown signed a big-money free-agent contract with the Raiders the following offseason but ended up back in New England just two years later.

Brown was limited to nine games due to injury in 2021, but played in all 17 games (starting 16) in 2022. This past season, though, he played in just 11 games, starting eight, taking just 55 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Brown's 2023 season could be described as turbulent, going back to the offseason program and extending through the season's final weeks.

The Patriots will surely be looking to solidify the left tackle position this offseason, after working with a rotation of Brown, Conor McDermott and Vederian Lowe last season.

Brown now will become an unrestricted free agent next month, and though he could sign another deal with the Patriots, it's likely that his tenure in New England is over.