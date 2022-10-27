Patriots have reportedly received trade calls for Jakobi Meyers, other veteran receivers

BOSTON -- The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and chances are the Patriots will not be sellers despite their 3-4 record. But if Bill Belichick does opt to pawn off some pieces, teams are apparently interesting in New England's receivers.

The Patriots have received trade calls on their four veteran receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne -- according to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

Trade deadline coming Nov. 1. I’m told the Patriots have received calls on all of their veteran WRs: Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne. Agholor may be most likely to go, but contract (portion of his $9M base would go with him) could complicate things. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 26, 2022

Agholor is the most likely to get dealt, according to Perry, but the veteran's $9 million salary will make him hard to move. He has also struggled to hold onto the football this season with a pair of costly fumbles, and he recently missed Week 6 with a hamstring injury. Agholor saw just one target in each of the last two games that he played in.

The Patriots have reportedly been getting trade calls on Bourne all season, with the receiver spending most of the campaign in Matt Patricia's dog house. Bourne was inactive for Week 7 against the Bears, and has just 11 receptions on the year.

Parker has just 15 receptions to start his first season in New England, but he's shown that he's capable of making a big play whenever the ball goes his way. Parker is second in the NFL in averaging 21.4 yards per reception, and has been the Patriots' best downfield threat all year.

As for Meyers, he is once again the team's leading receiver with 26 receptions, 355 yards, and two touchdowns, and he continues to be the most dependable option in the passing game. It seems like he should be untouchable, given his relationship with Mac Jones, but Meyers will be a free agent in the offseason. He also spoke out against the team after he wasn't too thrilled with how the Patriots handled Jones in Week 7 against the Bears. If Meyers has soured on the Patriots, Bill Belichick may look to get something for him before losing him for nothing in the offseason.

But trading away Meyers would signal that the Patriots don't believe they can compete this season, and that isn't Belichick's way of doing things. Bourne or Agholor may be dealt to give rookie Tyquan Thornton in the passing game, but don't expect a decent return for either.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.