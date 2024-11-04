Patriots take over No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft after overtime loss to Titans

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, making them the worst team in the NFL this season. But the disappointing defeat did help the franchise in one aspect.

If the season ended today, the Patriots would own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the previously one-win Titans dropped New England to 2-7 on the season. While Drake Maye provided a nice silver lining with his incredible play that led to a last-second touchdown to send the Patriots to overtime, he threw a game-ending interception in the extra frame after the Titans kicked a field goal to end a potential New England comeback.

Patriots back in No. 1 spot for 2025 NFL Draft

The Titans weren't the only one-win team to come out victorious on Sunday. The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints, 23-22, to pick up their second win of the season as well. The Panthers and the Titans occupied the top two spots in the 2025 draft order entering Sunday's action.

But after losing to the Titans, the Patriots are now in that top spot, the worst of the seven 2-7 teams in the NFL. New England owns the first overall pick thanks to their .466 strength-of-schedule this season.

So at least they've got that going for them. And as much as it stinks to see the Patriots lose to bad teams, they need every avenue possible to add some top-tier talent to the roster.

Options for Patriots at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft

There's a lot of season left and a lot of other bad teams in the NFL, so the draft order could -- and likely will -- change dramatically the rest of the way. But the No. 1 pick would give the Patriots a lot of options come April.

Drake Maye continues to impress as New England's starter, so the Patriots won't have to worry about taking a quarterback come draft time. Travis Hunter, who plays both receiver and defensive back for Colorado is an extremely intriguing player at the top of the draft, with defensive linemen Mason Graham of Michigan and Abdul Carter of Penn State other potential top selections.

But with a handful of QB prospects and a number of bad teams in need of a quarterback of the future, the Patriots would have a great chance to trade down and acquire additional picks or assets. That would give New England more opportunities to address glaring needs at wide receiver and the along the offensive line.