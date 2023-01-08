Patriots, teams across NFL wearing shirts to support Bills' Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, New York – The Patriots and teams around the NFL are showing their support Sunday for Damar Hamlin as the Bills safety continues recovering after collapsing on the field last week.

Patriots players and coaches as well as teams around the NFL are wearing t-shirts during pregame warmups that say "Love for Damar" along with his No. 3.

Hamlin collapsed Monday and suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Buffalo's game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field and rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition but has made significant progress.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old took to social media for his first public comments.

"Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted.

The Patriots shared photos of the shirts their players and coaches are wearing before Sunday's game against the Bills. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady shared one of his own, calling it "NFL Brotherhood."

Teams around the league also will pay tribute to Hamlin during pregame festivities, and have outlined the No. 3 in yard markers on their fields. The Bills will wear No. 3 patches during Sunday's game and plan to honor the first responders who helped save Hamlin's life when he collapsed.

This is what was written on Josh Allen’s sweatshirt that he wore when he arrived #BillsMafia #DamarStrong pic.twitter.com/7TmjG4HowR — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) January 8, 2023

New England needs a win over Buffalo to clinch a postseason berth. With a loss, the Patriots would need wins by the Jets and Browns to clinch the No. 7 seed in the AFC.