Patriots don't look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale

Mac Jones on Patriots' offensive struggles and how to fix them before regular season

BOSTON -- The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending with a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a game of football, it's going to count.

That is a bit worrisome considering the team didn't look all that great during the preseason. Friday night's finale was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled in their final tune-up before facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.

The Patriots don't really look ready for games that count. They now have two weeks to put it together. But before we move on to Miami, here are some takeaways from New England's preseason finale.

The offense still doesn't look good

Mac Jones and the offensive starters got four drives on Friday night, and all they mustered was a field goal. They had two three-and-outs and another drive ended on a terrible Jones interception. After converting a fourth-and-3 and driving down the field on their final possession, they had a touchdown taken off the board because of a DeVante Parker OPI.

There was also some questionable play-calling, with Jones going for a deep pass to Parker on a third-and-3. They could not connect, but the offense stayed on the field and Jones delivered a dart to Kendrick Bourne on fourth down to keep the drive alive.

Jones was frustrated on the sideline and didn't look comfortable out there, even when the offensive line was giving him time to do his thing.

The offense, as a whole, does not look ready for the regular season. The starters got seven series in the preseason, and only one of them ended with a touchdown. Four of those drives ended with a three-and-out.

The offense has a lot of work to do leading up to Week 1 in Miami.

Ty Montgomery's injury is worrisome

Montgomery was set to have a big role in the offense, giving Jones a versatile threat out of the backfield. But the veteran had to be carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

If Montgomery misses time to start the season, Rhamondre Stevenson may be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with J.J. Taylor another candidate if he makes the roster.

Issues along the offensive line

On the first running play of the game, the line gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was taken down for a four-yard loss. Stevenson picked up just 22 yards on his five carries as the line continues to struggle with the new run scheme.

The line did give Jones some time to do his thing on occasion, but the quarterback was sacked twice and hit four times on the night.

Michael Onwenu was also hit with a hold to start the second drive, forcing the offense to deal with a first-and-20. The starting offensive line was out there for four series, and the Patriots offense couldn't do much of anything.

Defense got torched on Las Vegas' first drive

Friday night started out as a "Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game" as the Raiders QB torched Patriots starters for 72 yards on Vegas' first drive. Ja'Whaun Bentley missed a tackle to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the middle of the field was wide open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders were in the red zone after just three plays.

Las Vegas had to settle for a field goal after Kyle Dugger -- who bit hard on Stidham's play-fake on the Horsted completion -- came up with a huge run stuff on third-and-2. But what we saw from the starting defense was not all that uplifting.

Matt Judon is still Matt Judon

At least Matt Judon remains a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the final play of the first quarter to force an incompletion and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on each of its first two possessions.

Bourne makes his debut

It has been an odd summer for Kendrick Bourne. He didn't play last week against the Panthers after he got the boot from joint practices for fighting, and finally made his preseason debut on Friday night.

He only caught two passes for 16 yards, but one of his catches came off a nice fourth-down route to keep the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-to-Bourne connection that shined for large stretches of last season.

Penalties cost the Patriots points

This will drive Bill Belichick mad, even in the preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a touchdown off the board in the first half, and a Jalen Wydermyer hold cost the Patriots another touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots had to settle for field goals on both drives, with red zone penalties costing them eight points on the night.

Jack Jones has a nose for the ball

The rookie is a rocket out there and had some nice plays in the second half. Early in the third quarter he delivered one pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters' hands on third down.

Jack Jones just whomped the RB in the flat to force a fumble pic.twitter.com/hn0RVrstJz — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 27, 2022

He also had two nice pass-breakups in the third quarter. Jones showed off some really great closing speed throughout the summer and looks like he could develop into a play-maker in the secondary. He does take a lot of chances out there, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to make plays as a rookie.

Marcus Jones too

The other other Jones in the defensive backfield made a nice play too, as Marcus Jones knocked a touchdown away from Keelan Cole by jumping his slant route in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders scored on the next play, but it's always nice to see rookies making plays out there.

Nice Run by the Rook

Continuing that trend, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke off a nice 33-yard run on his first carry of the night, getting the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.

Here’s that 33-yd run by Kevin Harris on his first carry of the night. Breaking tackles like his 2020 season when he led the SEC in rushing pic.twitter.com/GXLEnDtAe3 — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) August 27, 2022

Harris found a nice groove and made some good moves on his way to 44 yards on four carries. He did, however, fumble away his last carry of the night with under two minutes to play.

Zappe was picked by a former Patriots wide receiver

Does that scream final preseason game, or does that scream final preseason game?

Bailey Zappe forced a throw with the defense in his face, and it fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber downfield. That would have been a good thing a few years ago, but Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive back) for the Raiders.

Jennings keeps applying the pressure

We'll close on a positive, and is the continued pressure from Anfernee Jennings. He's not only locked down a roster spot, but could be a massive presence in the middle of the defense.