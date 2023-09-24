Patriots take first lead of 2023 season early in Week 3 vs. Jets

BOSTON -- For the first time this season, the New England Patriots have a lead.

It took until Week 3 for the team to grab its first lead, but the Patriots took an early 3-0 edge over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium thanks to a 48-yard field goal from rookie kicker Chad Ryland. It's also the first time this season that the Patriots' first drive of a game ended with points on the board for New England.

The Patriots defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, and the offense took over at the New England 42 after a New York punt. Mac Jones and company picked up a first down on a nice 18-yard connection between the quarterback and tight end Mike Gesicki on a third-and-6, but the drive stalled three plays later when Jones' deep bid for DeVante Parker on a third-and-3 was too long for the receiver. (Parker slowed up a bit on his route, which did not help Jones' cause.)

That set up a 48-yard field goal attempt for Ryland, who put it right through the uprights to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter. Ryland started his young career 2-for-2 on his field goal attempts, but missed a 48-yard attempt early in the second quarter wide right.

The 0-2 Patriots are looking to avoid the team's first 0-3 start to a season since 2000.