Watch CBS News
Sports

Patriots take first lead of 2023 season early in Week 3 vs. Jets

By Matt Geagan

/ CBS Boston

Patriots GameDay: New England offensive line is at full strength Sunday vs. Jets
Patriots GameDay: New England offensive line is at full strength Sunday vs. Jets 00:39

BOSTON  -- For the first time this season, the New England Patriots have a lead.

It took until Week 3 for the team to grab its first lead, but the Patriots took an early 3-0 edge over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium thanks to a 48-yard field goal from rookie kicker Chad Ryland. It's also the first time this season that the Patriots' first drive of a game ended with points on the board for New England.

The Patriots defense forced a three-and-out to start the game, and the offense took over at the New England 42 after a New York punt. Mac Jones and company picked up a first down on a nice 18-yard connection between the quarterback and tight end Mike Gesicki on a third-and-6, but the drive stalled three plays later when Jones' deep bid for DeVante Parker on a third-and-3 was too long for the receiver. (Parker slowed up a bit on his route, which did not help Jones' cause.)

That set up a 48-yard field goal attempt for Ryland, who put it right through the uprights to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 10:41 left in the first quarter. Ryland started his young career 2-for-2 on his field goal attempts, but missed a 48-yard attempt early in the second quarter wide right.

The 0-2 Patriots are looking to avoid the team's first 0-3 start to a season since 2000.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 1:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.