Patriots signing safety Jaylinn Hawkins

BOSTON -- The Patriots are making a roster addition, signing free-agent safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news, with MassLive's Mark Daniels reporting that it's a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Hawkins was a fourth-round pick in 2020 by Atlanta out of Cal, where he intercepted 10 passes in his collegiate career.

The bulk of his playing time as a rookie came on special teams, but he took signficant defensive snaps in 2021 and 2022. Last year, after playing sparingly on defense, the Falcons released Hawkins in October. The Chargers picked him up off waivers, and he'd end up playing in 10 games for Los Angeles.

Hawkins has recorded 135 total tackles in his career, with 84 of them coming in the 2022 season. He has four interceptions -- two in 2021, two in 2022 -- and a fumble return for a touchdown in his career.

The Patriots released safety Adrian Phillips and let Jalen Mills depart via free agency this offseason, and Hawkins figures to be competing for a spot on the safety depth chart with some special teams versatility.