Patriots signing kicker Matthew Wright to practice squad, giving Chad Ryland some competition

BOSTON -- Rookie kicker Chad Ryland officially has some competition.

The Patriots are signing Matthew Wright to their practice squad, days after Ryland missed what would have been a game-tying 35-yard field goal against the Giants. It was the second straight game that Ryland has missed a 35-yard field goal.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reported the news.

The Patriots are signing K Matthew Wright to the practice squad, per source. He was spotted in the locker room. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 29, 2023

Wright, 27, has attempted 46 field goals in the NFL, with Pittsburgh (2020, 2022), Jacksonville (2021) and Kansas City (2022). This season, he's spent time with the Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons, though he's yet to play in a game this year.

He's connected on 40 of those 46 field goals, including a 6-for-8 mark on field goals of 50-plus yards. He's 11-for-14 on field goals of 40-49 yards, 14-for-15 on field goals of 30-39 yards, and a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals of 20-29 yards. He's also 35-for-37 on PATs in his NFL career.

If the Patriots want Wright to play on Sunday, they could elevate him from the practice squad.

Ryland, who was drafted in the fourth round after the Patriots traded up to get him, told Mike Reiss that recent results have "called for" the Patriots to make this addition.

Kicker Chad Ryland on his mindset when he sees a new kicker, Matthew Wright, walking through the Patriots locker room as Wright is set to join the practice squad:



“That’s what the results of the last 2 weeks called for. I don’t take that personally. I don’t take offense. The… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2023

Ryland has missed six of his 18 field goals this year, including two in the 30-39-yard range and two in the 40-49-yard range. With a 66.7 percent success rate on field goals, only Graham Gano of the Giants (64.7 percent) has been less successful this season.