Patriots sign undrafted quarterback Malik Cunningham from Louisville

BOSTON -- After making 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots didn't go on an undrafted free-agent spending spree. The team did, however, sign a quarterback after the draft concluded.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported that the team signed Malik Cunningham from Louisville.

Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is signing with the #Patriots, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

A to Z Sports' Doug Kyed reported that the Patriots guaranteed $200,000 to Cunningham, the most the team has ever guaranteed to a UDFA.

This is the most the Patriots have ever guaranteed an undrafted free agent. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 29, 2023

Cunningham spent five years at Louisville, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 9,660 yards (8.8 Y/A) and 70 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. He was a threat on the ground, rushing for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns, with 20 of those touchdowns coming in 13 games in the 2021 season.

Cunningham is tied for the lead in Louisville history in rushing touchdowns with Lamar Jackson. He also ranks fourth in school history in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns.

Cunningham joins a QB depth chart headed by Mac Jones, with Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley also under contract.

In the draft, 14 quarterbacks were taken, with TCU's Max Duggan being the last QB drafted (seventh round).