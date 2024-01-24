Patriots sign guard Michael Jordan to a futures contract

Sports Final: Things are going to be VERY different for Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have signed Michael Jordan. No, not that Michael Jordan.

Signing a six-time NBA champ who also played some baseball and starred in the original Space Jam -- even at the age of 60 -- would garner a lot of attention for the New England football team. But that is not the Michael Jordan that the Patriots signed to a futures contract on Wednesday.

While this Michael Jordan also plays guard, it's a much different guard position than Air Jordan played on the basketball court. And while the Michael Jordan that the Patriots signed also stands at 6-foot-6, like His Airness, he checks in at 315 lbs -- slightly bigger than the basketball Jordan.

Jordan, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals out of Ohio State, and has 55 NFL games to his name over four seasons with Cincinnati and Carolina, including 29 starts at left guard. He played 703 snaps along the Carolina offensive line in 2021, but only five snaps in 2022 and was cut just ahead of last season. He spent his 2023 season on the Packers practice squad.

Now he'll compete for a job along the New England offensive line come training camp, while Patriots fans wonder if he likes Nikes, can dunk a basketball, and hate Scottie Pippen.