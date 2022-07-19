Watch CBS News
Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season.

Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.

The Patriots welcomed rookies to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, while veteran players will report next week for the start of training camp.

