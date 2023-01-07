Patriots rule out Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith ahead of critical game vs. Bills

Patriots 1st Down: Where Pats stand at Week 18

Patriots 1st Down: Where Pats stand at Week 18

FOXBORO – Facing a critical game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Patriots will be a bit shorthanded on each side of the ball.

New England had listed cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Jonnu Smith as questionable for the game. But on Saturday, the team downgraded each player to out.

Sunday marks the sixth straight game Mills will miss while dealing with a groin injury.

Smith will miss a second straight game after suffering a concussion against the Bengals.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and special teamer Brenden Schooler are the three players remaining as questionable for Sunday.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Marcus Jones were both removed from the injury report this week after missing time with concussions.

To make the playoffs, the Patriots need to beat the Bills or receive losses from the Dolphins and Jets along with a win Saturday night by the Jaguars.