Patriots players visit Ron Burton Training Village

HUBBARDSTON - Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Nate Solder and Devin McCourty were special visitors at the Ron Burton Training Village on Wednesday.

"We have actually four Ron Burton award winners from the Patriots here today. They've come out to share their time with the kids, be a part of their growth here," said Ron Burton Jr., Ron Burton Training Village President.

"Athletes like this, you don't see them every day. This is definitely an honor, I just want to pick their brains, learn as much as I can, and then apply it to my real life," said 16-year-old Robert Mitchell of Framingham.

The players took part in activities throughout the day with campers including strength training.

"When you can every day do your best you'll see the growth, you'll see yourself get better and it's been fun watching them and cheering them on," said Devin McCourty of the Patriots.

They also participated in tug of war, with help from WBZ-TV's Paul and Steve Burton.

They also listened to a speech by the Patriots' Matthew Slater.

"Pouring into their spiritual development, their character, what they have going on in the classroom, I just think that holistic approach to pouring into our young people," said Slater.

And they assembled furniture donated by Jordan's Furniture.

"All of Ron Burton's kids are helping unload the furniture, set up the furniture. It's a real community effort," said Josh Tatelman, Jordan's Furniture Co-CEO.

Jordan's Furniture delivered 20 bunk beds and 40 mattresses for dorm and staff rooms that have recently been renovated as a part of a number of improvements to the training village.

"We just renovated a new STEM lab and that is being put together. We just renovated our weight room. It's a brand new weight room which has been great. We renovated our cafeteria," said Ron Burton Jr.

"There's so much new opportunities to learn about other people but also yourself and how you can overcome different challenges," said Frankie Armstrong, a 12-year-old from Dorchester.