Patriots request to speak with Keenan McCardell, set to interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator position

FOXBORO -- New England's search for an offensive coordinator is underway. While Bill O'Brien's name has been mentioned a few million times regarding the gig, some other candidates are beginning to emerge.

The Patriots have reportedly requested permission to chat with Vikings wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. McCardell got into coaching in 2010, serving as wide receivers coach for the Washington Redskins (2010-11), Maryland University (2014-15), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20), and Minnesota (2021-present).

The Vikings had an explosive passing offense in 2022, averaging 263.8 yards per game -- good for the sixth-most in the NFL. Third-year receiver Justin Jefferson was the best receiver in the game, leading the league with 128 receptions and 1,809 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns.

The 53-year-old McCardell got into coaching following his 17-year career as a pass-catcher in the NFL. He was a 12th-round pick by Washington in 1991, though he never played a game for the Redskins. He played for the Cleveland Browns -- and head coach Bill Belichick -- in 1992 and 1993 before enjoying a solid six-year run with the Jaguars. McCardell won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002, and retired after the 2007 season with 883 receptions and 63 touchdowns over 209 career games.

McCardell is a well-respected coach around the league, and was retained in Minnesota for last season despite Kevin O'Connell taking over for Mike Zimmer.

The Patriots will also be talking with current New England tight ends coach Nick Caley about their OC job on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Caley interviewed for the New York Jets' opening at offensive coordinator on Tuesday.